Police deem alleged threat not credible

DeKALB — Following a rumor circulating on social media of an active shooter threat, NIU Police have issued a statement saying there is no credible threat to the campus.
The rumor, which was circulating on Snapchat, alleged a shooting that would take place Monday on NIU's DeKalb campus.
At 12:08 a.m. the Northern Illinois University Police and Public Safety Facebook page posted the following update:
"Community Awareness Message: The NIU Police investigated social media reports of an alleged threat of violence against campus Monday, Nov. 18. After contacting the individuals involved and thoroughly investigating the matter police have determined that there is no credible threat or need for concern."
A phone call and text also went out about the update to those registered to receive NIU's safety updates. The NIU Safe app message said the response type is to monitor, while the severity and certainty are unknown.
The Northern Star will update as more information becomes available.