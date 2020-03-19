DeKALB — The police department will close their lobby, 700 W. Lincoln Highway, and will continue responding to 911 calls and crimes in progress.
A Thursday news release states responding officers may wear surgical masks, gloves or glasses in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Face-to-face crime reports have been deemed a public safety risk, and officers will take reports for crimes not in progress over the phone. The department's non-emergency number is 815-748-8400.
Parking enforcement will be suspended for non-safety related violations. Fire lanes and handicap spots will still be enforced, as will "other elevated public safety violations."
Drivers involved in minor accidents with no injury are asked to exchange contact information with the other involved parties and contact the police "a short time later."
The department advises residents pay parking fees or bills due online at the online payments portal.