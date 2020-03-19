DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 36F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 36F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.