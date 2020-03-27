DeKALB — NIU President Lisa Freeman recorded a personal message for students Friday to share her thoughts with the NIU community.
The video begins with Freeman addressing students from her home office. She said the past week has had new experiences for everyone working and learning at NIU.
She said the past week has presented the NIU community with new challenges and mixed results, but that it’s worthwhile.
“Like many of you, I’ve been working remotely, adopting to doing things differently,” Freeman said. “There have been some great moments, and there have been some frustrating ones, but it's worth it because you’re worth it.”
Freeman said the health and wellbeing of the NIU community has been the university’s top priority. She said administration continues to make decisions for NIU that align with the university’s values and mission.
Freeman commended faculty and staff for their recent efforts in response to increased COVID-19 precautions. She said they’ve had to collaborate, solve problems and overcome challenges in a short amount of time, and she wanted to express her gratitude to them.
Freeman said students returned to NIU from an extended spring break to a situation they could never imagine and won’t forget. She said she understands it’s hard for students to learn during the pandemic, and that the university is here to support students. She urged students to continue reaching out to their professors, advisors and the Center for Student Assistance for help.
She ended her message thanking the NIU community, alumni and donors for their support.
“I hope everyone can take a break this weekend, connect with family, support a local business and remember that Huskies never quit. Stay safe. Be well and go Huskies.”