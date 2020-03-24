Students’ accounts will be adjusted in accordance to the shortened time spent on campus, Freeman wrote in an email sent to students this evening.
All NIU students will receive a $25 per-credit-hour adjustment by April 10, on their MyNIU accounts for general fees. Students will also receive credit for housing, dining and parking, according to the email.
Credit will be applied directly to students who currently have a balance on their account.
Students who do not have a balance on their account, and the bill was paid with cash or credit card, will receive a refund. If this bill was paid with financial aid or with a scholarship, the Financial Aid and Scholarship Office will determine the required adjustments.
Refunds will be directly deposited to students’ bank accounts if they signed up for direct deposit on MyNIU. Students who have not signed up for direct deposit will receive a paper check in the mail.
Housing and dining
Students will receive a 50% credit of their current room and board rate for the spring semester if they checked out of their residence hall or Northern View apartment on or before Sunday, March 22.
Students will receive a $275 credit to their accounts if they chose to remain in residence halls or Northern View apartments.
The amount of credit students receive will vary depending on the students’ residence hall and meal plan choice.
Flex Plan
Any student with a Flex Meal Plan will receive credits of their remaining balance, minus any bonus they received at purchase.
Huskie Bucks
The remainder of students’ Huskie Bucks balances will be credited to the accounts of students who checked out of NIU housing.
Off-Campus Meal Plan
Students with an off-campus meal plan will receive 50% credits to their account.
Parking
Annual permit holders will receive a 25% credit adjustment to their account and semester permit holders will receive a 50% adjustment, since the last quarter of the semester will be completed remotely. The amount of credit students receive will vary depending on the type of permit students purchased.
Contact the Office of the Bursar at bursar@niu.edu for questions regarding student accounts or credit adjustments.