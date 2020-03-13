DeKALB — There will be no change in procedure for the primary election from the county clerk's office. Early voting sites remain open, and voting day will still be March 17.
DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson said voting booth workers are following all COVID-19 precautions laid out by the DeKalb County Health Department, including sanitizing surfaces, coughing into elbow and consistent hand washing.
"If everybody takes a deep breath and follows health department rules and suggestions, they can mitigate exposure," he said.
More information about polling sites for election day and hours can be found at Votera.