DeKALB — Specific information regarding class operation will be determined in the coming days as faculty members return from spring break Monday, Lisa Miner, senior director of institutional communications, said in an email March 14.
“Devising remote delivery is a team effort, but each professor will determine what specifics are best for their classes,” Paul Kassel, dean of the College of Performing and Visual Arts, said in an email March 16.
Remote delivery will be a challenge for students who take classes such as dance, acting and heavy equipment classes such as ceramics and sculpture, Kassel said.
The College of Performing and Visual Arts recently canceled and rescheduled upcoming events as a result of COVID-19 concerns, according to a March 16 Northern Star article.
“All ensembles will meet remotely with alternate projects and assignments in lieu of rehearsals and performances,” Andrew Glendening, director of the School of Music, said in an email March 17, “All classes will be conducted remotely. Tests will be conducted as appropriate to the type of course and the instructor's preference.”
Music students can access practice rooms and instruments; however, these rooms are limited to individuals only – no groups. Students’ grades nor scholarships will be penalized if a student chooses to opt out of rehearsals or performances, Glendening said.
Students in the School of Music have three options for recitals: live stream with no audience present, develop an alternative project with faculty approval or postpone a recital until fall, Glendening said.
Modified online courses will begin Monday, March 23, and end Saturday, April 4.