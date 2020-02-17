Raising Cane's to come to DeKalb

DeKALB — The fast-food restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the DeKalb area soon, Principal Planner Dan Olson said.
The restaurant will offer another food option for DeKalb residents, Olson said.
“The Raising Cane’s will be a great addition to the City,” Principal Planner Dan Olson said. “The proposed location should be ideal for them to succeed.”
It will be located at 2411 Sycamore Road, where the former Applebee’s building will be demolished. The restaurant will be 3,357 square feet and will contain a drive-thru and outdoor eating area. Most restaurant locations open at 10 a.m. daily.
Olson said Raising Cane’s has been looking to locate in the DeKalb area since last year.
Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the Raising Cane’s website. The restaurant’s specialty is its chicken finger meals.
“The Raising Cane’s vision is to grow restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement,” according to the Raising Cane’s website.
He said a public hearing regarding the project will be held on 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.