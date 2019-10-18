RAMP to host Special Education Training 101

RAMP Center for Independent Living is hosting Special Education Training at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to give parents with disabled children information on the special education services.
The event will be held at the RAMP Center for Independent Living DeKalb County Office, 115 N First St, and is aimed to teach parents and teachers what services their child may be eligible for and how to get those services.
The event is two to three hours long and costs $10 for parents and teachers to attend.
The session focuses on a variety of topics. One topic of discussion is knowing the difference between the Individualized Education Program and the 504 Plan, both plans offer help to students who are struggling in school.
Parents and teachers can also learn about Free and Appropriate Public Education and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. FAPE is a legal right of students with disabilities to a free appropriate public education and is guaranteed by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
RAMP members will also discuss the difference between a Medical Diagnosis and Educational Eligibility along with how to request an evaluation.
The organization said they created the program because all parents have goals for their children that relates to them being productive and contributing members if their communities.
RAMP is a non-profit organization that provides parents with education and guidance to ensure their child gets a free appropriate public education, according to their website.
In June 2018, the grant that was used for services that the organization provides changed and free services were no longer offered. Instead, RAMP created programs like the Special Education Training to provide those with more information on how to ensure children have a free appropriate public education.
The Special Education Training event in DeKalb is one of six sessions the organization is holding. Other sessions are held at the other four RAMP counties in Boone, Stephenson and Winnebago. Parents can attend more than one session for $10.
RAMP will provide light refreshments but advises that attendees bring their own meals.