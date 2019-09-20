College students turned out in record numbers in the 2018 midterm elections, according to a new report by the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement. It is estimated that 7.5 million college students, or 40.3%, participated in the elections.
The NSLVE report also found that voting rates increased among college students by 21% from 2014, that there was a 22.5% increase in the Hispanic student voting rate, and that every racial and ethnic group of students had a higher voting rate in 2018 than in 2014.
In response to the surge in electoral participation among college students, 2020 presidential campaigns are now promoting policies that recognize and seek to remedy the struggles these students face, according to a press release from Young Invincibles, a national organization focused on economic opportunity among 18- to 34-year-olds.
In addition, candidates are now relying more on social media platforms like YouTube to spread their messages more easily to college-age voters, according to the press release.