DeKALB — The university has moved all face-to-face classes to online formats for the rest of the semester, according to a Tuesday email released by NIU President Lisa Freeman.
The university originally extended spring break through March 22, with modified classes to be taught March 23 through April 4.
According to the email, face-to-face classes will be replaced with “virtual instruction.” Faculty will be directly contacting their students to discuss coursework.
The email states that while some exceptions may be made for a few internships, clinical, practicum and laboratory programs, all courses will be taught remotely at this time. Exceptions will be considered at a later date, and students with questions about these exceptions should contact their program leadership.
“I know this decision will have profound effects on each of you,” Freeman said in the email. “This is not how everyone pictured their spring semester, especially our graduating seniors.”
University leadership has not made a decision about commencement and will announce plans by Thursday. All other NIU events for the spring semester are canceled.
The university is open and will remain so unless additional action is required to protect the health of the NIU community.
Residence halls will continue to provide housing to students who need or wish to remain on campus. Students who remain on campus may need to relocate to different rooms or residence halls to comply with social distancing.
Students who live on campus will need to confirm whether they plan to remain on campus or move out. The university asked for decisions by Monday, with a final deadline of Thursday.
Students will be able to move out of university housing Friday through March 29 to allow them to experience a few days of remote learning before making their final decision.
Further information regarding housing adjustments and dining hall changes will be announced early next week.