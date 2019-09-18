Republican state representative Jeff Keicher has announced his election campaign for the Illinois General Assembly, according to a Sept. 10 news release.
Keicher has served as the representative for the 70th district since July 2018. His constituency includes parts of DeKalb, Kane and Boone counties.
“I have been moved by the outpouring of support and encouragement from residents of the 70th District during my first term,” Keicher said in the release. “The voters put their faith in me last November to continue to do the right thing and to begin to lay groundwork to allow our economy to thrive.”
Keicher’s committee assignments in the 101st General Assembly are Agriculture and Conservation, Appropriations—Higher Education, State Government Administration, Mental Health, Human Services, Higher Education, Veterans’ Affairs and Agency Operation Subcommittee.
He said a package of economic reforms he was able to help pass in the House of Representatives, as well as protections he helped pass for women, students, farmers and job creators are among his largest accomplishments during his term of service, according to the release.
He said his goals for a potential second term include reforms that will attract job creators to Illinois, grow existing job markets and develop the education system in Illinois. He does not take a taxpayer funded pension or healthcare as an elected State Representative, according to the release.
Friends of Jeff Keicher is a candidate committee that promotes the reelection efforts of Keicher to the General Assembly. Candidate committees accept campaign contributions and make expenditures under the candidate’s authority in order to further their bid for election or reelection to public office. They are subject to state and federal contribution limits, according to the Illinois Sunshine website.
The top three donors to the committee as of July 2019 are House Republican Organization with $112,218.60, Illinois Republican Party with $13,656 and Citizens for Pritchard with $9,994.68, according to the Illinois Sunshine website.
The committee’s top three expenditures have been to Comcast 1733 and 7506 with $27,550 and $22,450, respectively, the Newberg Group with $19,616.5 and the House Republican Organization with $12,500.
“I’ve been impressed with this young man’s performance so far,” former representative John Countryman, of DeKalb, said. “I know what it is like to work across the aisle while in the minority to get bills passed and relationships built. [Keicher] has already made a positive impact for the residents of the 70th District. I look forward to seeing what’s next.”