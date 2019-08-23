Senior geology major Sabrina Self was recently elected to the position of Deputy Speaker of the Senate. She spoke with the Northern Star about her goals for the upcoming school year.
Q: Why did you join the SA Senate?
A: I joined the Senate to be more involved and understand the organization that was in charge of my club [Geology Club] and because I love government and found it to be a great opportunity to expand my leadership skills.
Q: What are you most looking forward to this school year within the Senate?
A: I’m really looking forward to learning how everyone works and figuring out all of those interactions and interpersonal relationships especially with my new appointment as Deputy Speaker of the Senate.
Q: Do you encourage other students to join the Student Association and if so, why?
A: Yes, it gives you the opportunity to look at the university as a whole as well as understanding the different leadership positions.
Q: What do you hope the Senate gets accomplished this year?
A: I really hope that we are able to increase our engagement with student organizations because there seems to be a gap in clubs, organizations and SA communication and really getting that calcified is one of my big goals for this year.
Q: What is your advice towards those who may be interested in joining the Student Association?
A: If you’ve never heard about SA before, it would be so important to just go and check it out, we are a huge advocate for student leadership and if that is something you want – you should join us.