The Student Association will host a meet and greet 7 p.m. Monday in the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room. Food, games and drinks will be provided.
Attendees can expect to learn about how the SA works, what the different positions roles are and how to join, according to an email sent by SA President Naomi Bolden.
The Student Association is looking to fill vacancies in the executive, judicial and legislative branches.
Bolden said students can apply for the positions of director of mass transit, supreme court justice and 19 senate seats.
Applications are available at the SA HuskieLink page.
The director of mass transit is a paid position on the executive board. They work alongside the City of DeKalb and NIU to keep students updated on any changes in the bus line and advocate for student concerns, Bolden said.
The supreme court justice is an unpaid position. They are tasked with interpreting the SA bylaws and constitution, she said.
The 19 senate seats are unpaid positions. Senators sit on the legislative branch and vote on resolutions put forward by committees.
“Join the senate because you have something you care about,” Ian Pearson, SA speaker of the senate, said. “We’ll find a way to let you work on it.”
Contact Bolden at nbolden1@niu.edu and Pearson at ipearson1@niu.edu.