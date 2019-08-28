A town hall for NIU students with Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Holmes Student Center, Clara Sperling Sky Room.
There, Underwood will be answering questions attendees have about financial aid, student loan debt, Title IX policies, reproductive rights, climate change and gun control.
For more information about the event, or if an interpreter or other assistance is needed at the event, contact Ian Pearson at ipearson1@niu.edu.
The event is sponsored by the Student Association.