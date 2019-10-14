DeKALB — Smokers in DeKalb who get their tobacco from Schnucks will have to shop elsewhere in the new year. Schnucks will stop selling tobacco products effective Jan. 1, according to an Oct. 3 press briefing.
Schnucks will end the sale of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff, according to the press brief.
The company says this is an effort to help out its customers who smoke, but want to quit smoking. The choice to stop selling tobacco is also a part of Schnucks' initiative to make their stores healthier.
This is representative of the industry as the market for tobacco isn't as large in supermarkets as it is elsewhere. A study published in Preventative Medicine shows 5% of tobacco products are sold in supermarkets.
The CEO of Schnucks acknowledges that this will upset some customers, but feels that it is still worthwhile.
"We know this may not sit well with everyone. We believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said.
Schnucks will continue to release announcements on new health initiatives it's taking over the next year.