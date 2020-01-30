DeKALB — Mehdi Semati, Chair of the Department of Communication, will deliver a talk titled “Iran-U.S. Relations in Perspective” 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Founders Memorial Library, in the Founders Gallery.
Semati will discuss the current situation between Iran and the U.S., media coverage and the history of Iran and U.S. relations.
This presentation is part of the NIU Libraries’ Research and Artistry Series. Semati has a background in researching international communication, cultural studies of news media and Iranian media and culture. Contact Crystal Hill at csturgeon1@niu.edu for more information.