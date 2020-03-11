SGA candidate profile: Samantha Gurrola

The following is the response to a Northern Star questionnaire sent to all SGA candidates. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and consistency.
Samantha Gurrola is running for a senator position in District 4.
Q: What’s your major, year in school and which student organizations have you been a part of?
A: I am a junior health science major with an emphasis in pre-physical therapy. I am minoring in public health. I am currently a part of NIU’s Pre-Physical Therapy Club.
Q: Why are you running for SGA?
A: I am running for SGA because I believe in the right for every student’s voice to be heard and aim to uphold that right while serving others. I want to help student’s who have ideas about enhancing academic and campus life, generate those ideas into real-life policies.
Q: What is your major goal for SGA?
A: My main goal for SGA next year is to help the senate create a more engaged student body and to strengthen our organization’s relationships with other campus leaders to ensure we are making the most of our platform.
Q: How will you represent the NIU student body?
A: I will represent the student body by listening to the needs of the student body and ensuring everyone’s voice is fairly heard.
Q: What qualities make you a strong leader?
A: I collaborate and work well with others, take accountability and show pride in all of my work.
Q: What would you say is your greatest motivation?
A: Achieving goals with others and seeing results is what motivates me the most.
Q: How have you grown during your time at NIU?
A: NIU has exposed me to diverse groups of people and helped me further develop my time management skills.
Q: What would you say is your greatest strength?
A: My greatest strengths are attention to detail and communication.
The Northern Star is publishing the candidates' responses to our questions as they are given to us. The Northern Star is not endorsing SGA candidates.