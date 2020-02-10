SGA confirms deputy election commissioner

DeKALB — The SGA Senate voted unanimously to confirm Eric Guenther, senior business management major, as deputy election commissioner.
The deputy election commissioner helps to administer SGA elections and referenda and assists the election commissioner with hiring, supervising and processing payment for all poll workers, according to Article II, Section 4 of the SGA Bylaws’ election policy.
“Since [my first] year, I’ve been interested in contributing to public policy and doing my part for the DeKalb-NIU communities,” Guenther said. “I believe this would be the perfect opportunity for me to contribute in a meaningful and impactful way.”
There are segments of the student population that aren’t as involved on campus and prefer to remain in their dorms, Guenther said, and marketing the elections to them could be key to increasing voter participation.
“If you can really tap into that market, I think it would be a great way to get more students to come out and vote,” he said.