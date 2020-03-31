The SGA elections are over and the list of winners has been posted to the SGA’s HuskieLink page.

The election results are as follows:

Executive Branch

President: Antonio Johnson

Vice President: Kyle Jacobson 

Treasurer: Devohn Hall

Student Trustee : Aidan Shields

Legislative Branch — Senators

District 1: Brianna Richardson, DeVonté Fuller, Janai Crumbley, Mishawn Bryant and Albino Rosales

District 2: Jacob Lawrence Burg, Dallas Douglass and Cristian Hernandez

District 3: Ebenezer Okpiri and Michael Verlinsky

District 4: Brad Beyer, Khadija Sadia, Jenn Oduwole and Samantha Gurrola

District 5: Jeremy Pope

