The SGA elections are over and the list of winners has been posted to the SGA’s HuskieLink page.
The election results are as follows:
Executive Branch
President: Antonio Johnson
Vice President: Kyle Jacobson
Treasurer: Devohn Hall
Student Trustee : Aidan Shields
Legislative Branch — Senators
District 1: Brianna Richardson, DeVonté Fuller, Janai Crumbley, Mishawn Bryant and Albino Rosales
District 2: Jacob Lawrence Burg, Dallas Douglass and Cristian Hernandez
District 3: Ebenezer Okpiri and Michael Verlinsky
District 4: Brad Beyer, Khadija Sadia, Jenn Oduwole and Samantha Gurrola
District 5: Jeremy Pope