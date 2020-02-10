SGA Senate appoints two senators-at-large

DeKALB — The Senate appointed two senators-at-large: first-year engineering major Albino Rosales and Cytyois Bills, senior environmental science major.
Rosales talked about his experience as a first-generation student and said he wants to provide others on campus with the resources they need to succeed at NIU, citing the McKinley “Deacon” Davis CHANCE Program as an initiative that helped him during his first semester.
“When I leave here, I want to make a change,” he said. “I want students in the future to have ... resources [that go] further beyond.”
Bills shared her background of attending various colleges over multiple decades, and she said she is interested in making NIU more environmentally friendly. One way she said she hopes to do this is by harnessing solar energy to power some of NIU’s operations.
“I have an idea of trying to incorporate solar [energy] into NIU because we need that,” she said. “It’s really important that we reduce our carbon footprint, and I don’t want to continually hear about [how] we’re behind in being green.”