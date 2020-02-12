DeKALB — Residents can expect increased snow accumulation later this afternoon.
Snowfall is expected throughout the afternoon and the chance of precipitation is 100%. Tonight temperatures will drop to 11 degrees with a wind chill at -1. Snow accumulation is expected to be about 1 to 3 inches.
Snow accumulation is expected to continue into Thursday morning before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
What is NIU’s severe weather policy?
NIU uses a severe weather model to help determine university closure. NIU consults with Victor Gensini, the staff meteorologist, to forecast temperatures, wind, precipitation and expected fog. These conditions will be added up using a point system. If the score is above 50 but below 100, a closure needs to be discussed by university administration. If the score is above 100, a complete closure of the university should be recommended.
Visit the NIU website for updated information on the status of university closures.