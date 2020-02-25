Snowfall forecast gets downgraded

2-25 storm
DeKALB — Lower your shovels: Weather models have pushed the snowfall southeast and significantly lowered chances of DeKalb getting buried.

The National Weather Service no longer has a winter weather advisory for the area.

The Chicago National Weather Service are predicting a more conservative 2 to 5 inches. Model runs from this morning predict even less than that at less than an inch for some parts of DeKalb County.

Current forecast

There's a 40% chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. with a high of 36 degrees Farenheit, according to the National Weather Service. There's a higher chance of snow Wednesday mainly before noon.

Winds are expected to blow 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for both days.

