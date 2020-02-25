Snowfall forecast gets downgraded

DeKALB — Lower your shovels: Weather models have pushed the snowfall southeast and significantly lowered chances of DeKalb getting buried.
The National Weather Service no longer has a winter weather advisory for the area.
Winter weather headlines in effect tonight into Wednesday for parts of northern IL and NW IN. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/nnielwCLwO— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 25, 2020
The Chicago National Weather Service are predicting a more conservative 2 to 5 inches. Model runs from this morning predict even less than that at less than an inch for some parts of DeKalb County.
Current forecast
There's a 40% chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. with a high of 36 degrees Farenheit, according to the National Weather Service. There's a higher chance of snow Wednesday mainly before noon.
Winds are expected to blow 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for both days.