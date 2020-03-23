Some important stories you may have missed while away on spring break

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Excitement about treating the new coronavirus with malaria drugs is raising hopes, but the evidence that they may help is thin. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 Associated Press

DeKALB — Welcome back, students! If you didn't check out the Northern Star over spring break, here's just some of the news you missed:

March 21

Statewide 'stay-at-home' order issued by Pritzker

First case of COVID-19 confirmed in DeKalb County

Commencement postponed until August, university says

SGA elections to be held online, as scheduled

Seniors forced to alter their capstone projects after COVID-19 restrictions

DeKalb churches look to live streaming as stay-at-home order goes into effect

Hospital is set up for remote COVID-19 tests, tests have not begun yet

March 20

Council to vote on temporary carry-out liquor license

March 19

Ready for online learning? Here's what you need to know

Board votes to grant Freeman expanded authority during state of emergency

Students must confirm their plans to remain in or leave on-campus housing

Police will respond to 911 calls, advises residents that officers may wear masks, gloves

March 18

Bars, restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Blood donations still needed despite concerns over COVID-19

Planet Fitness to close for two weeks amidst COVID-19 outbreak

March 17

Remote learning for the rest of the semester, university announces

Two DeKalb voter registration locations to be closed

City cancels 'non-essential' meetings, council meetings remain open to public

Local elected officials run unopposed in primaries

Local restaurants alter menus to remedy business decline

City to consider temporary to-go liquor licenses to provide relief to business owners

Professors begin devising remote teaching methods as NIU prepares for online learning

March 16

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

March 14

DeKalb house fire causes $200,000 worth of damage

March 13

University: You shouldn't return to DeKalb if you've traveled to these countries

Federal student loan interest accrual paused, Trump declares state of emergency

K-12 classes suspended in Illinois until the end of the month

Primary election will continue as normal, county clerk says

NIU community prepares for coronavirus

