Some important stories you may have missed while away on spring break

DeKALB — Welcome back, students! If you didn't check out the Northern Star over spring break, here's just some of the news you missed:
March 21
Statewide 'stay-at-home' order issued by Pritzker
First case of COVID-19 confirmed in DeKalb County
Commencement postponed until August, university says
SGA elections to be held online, as scheduled
Seniors forced to alter their capstone projects after COVID-19 restrictions
DeKalb churches look to live streaming as stay-at-home order goes into effect
Hospital is set up for remote COVID-19 tests, tests have not begun yet
March 20
Council to vote on temporary carry-out liquor license
March 19
Ready for online learning? Here's what you need to know
Board votes to grant Freeman expanded authority during state of emergency
Students must confirm their plans to remain in or leave on-campus housing
Police will respond to 911 calls, advises residents that officers may wear masks, gloves
March 18
Bars, restaurants to close due to coronavirus
Blood donations still needed despite concerns over COVID-19
Planet Fitness to close for two weeks amidst COVID-19 outbreak
March 17
Remote learning for the rest of the semester, university announces
Two DeKalb voter registration locations to be closed
City cancels 'non-essential' meetings, council meetings remain open to public
Local elected officials run unopposed in primaries
Local restaurants alter menus to remedy business decline
City to consider temporary to-go liquor licenses to provide relief to business owners
Professors begin devising remote teaching methods as NIU prepares for online learning
March 16
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates
March 14
DeKalb house fire causes $200,000 worth of damage
March 13
University: You shouldn't return to DeKalb if you've traveled to these countries
Federal student loan interest accrual paused, Trump declares state of emergency
K-12 classes suspended in Illinois until the end of the month
Primary election will continue as normal, county clerk says