Southeast Asia exchange programs canceled

DeKALB — Coronavirus concerns have caused the U.S. Department of State to cancel the Southeast Asia Youth Leadership and Philippine Youth Leadership exchange programs from coming to NIU in April, according to an email to interns from Rhodalyne Gallo-Crail, NIU’s PYLP director and Tagalog professor.

The Southeast Asia Youth Leadership Program is an exchange program that brings 60 students from Southeast Asia to NIU for a month to participate in sessions emphasizing diversity, cultural appreciation, community action, activism, networking and collaboration within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The program has been hosted by NIU’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies since 2009 and is funded by a State Department grant, according to the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website.

The Philippine Youth Leadership Program, which is funded by the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, brings 26 Filipino students and four adult leaders from Mindanao, Philippines to NIU for a month to participate in leadership training and development.

NIU partners with Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan for the Philippine Youth Leadership Program. The Center for Southeast Asian Studies has hosted this program at NIU since 2004, according to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines website.

DeKALB — Coronavirus concerns have caused the U.S. Department of State to cancel the Southeast Asia Youth Leadership and Philippine Youth Leadership exchange programs from coming to NIU in April, according to an email to interns from Rhodalyne Gallo-Crail, NIU’s PYLP director and Tagalog professor.

