Spring 2020 registration to open

DeKALB — Registration for spring 2020 classes will be open to all students Monday. Students can register as early as Nov. 4. Open enrollment begins Nov. 15 with no appointment needed.
The Huskie Installment Plan deadline is Nov. 30. Division of Academic Affairs advises students to register early. Benefits of registering early include an increased chance of getting into needed classes, earlier access to financial aid and scholarships as well as making it easier to stay on track for graduation.
An important thing to consider when registering for classes is to resolve any account holds. Holds can interfere with the registration process. Consider your finances and be on the lookout for payment dates. The Huskie Installment plan is an option so that students can spread their payments over a four month period.
Also, think about course materials that may be needed for next semester. Students can buy and rent books, access codes and other course materials from Huskie Books and Gear.
If you have questions or concerns regarding registering for classes, visit Registration and Records in Williston Hall, Room 220. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. They can also be reached via phone at 815-753-0681 or via email at regrec@niu.edu.