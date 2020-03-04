weather
DeKALB — DeKalb residents may be looking forward to warm weather and sunshine as winter comes to a close.

There are still chances for spring weather hazards, according to the National Weather Service. Here are some spring hazards they say to be prepared for heading into spring.

Flash flooding

With spring comes a lot of rain. Flash flooding is a typical hazard that residents can expect when heading into the warmer months. Also, residents can expect high winds which can make traveling difficult.

Blizzards and snow

Although the warmer months are coming into view, there could still be a risk of blizzards and snow. Spring weather can change rapidly. Mild weather can turn into to white-out conditions with plummeting temperatures within minutes which could make travel dangerous.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes

As the weather goes from cold to warm, the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes goes up drastically. Some severe thunderstorms can produce hail larger than softballs, winds up to 100 mph and tornadoes.

Tornadoes are created through the mixture of cold and warm air. Finding and knowing a “safe place” — typically a low area with no windows — is the best way to protect yourselves from these hazards, according to the National Weather Service.

