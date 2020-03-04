Man installing smoke detector
GettyImages

DeKALB — Between 2012 to 2016, almost three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms. Dead batteries accounted for 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association reports.

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez recommends everyone to test all smoke alarms in their homes while changing your clocks for daylight saving time, according to a Wednesday news release.

“The time change serves as a bi-annual reminder to test all smoke and CO alarms in your home,” Perez said in the release. “If you find an alarm that is not working or is expired, replace the alarm immediately. Review your fire-escape plan with your family and hold a drill to practice your plan.”

In 2019, 89% of the fire alarms inspected by the "Be Alarmed!" program were found to be nonfunctional.

"Be Alarmed!" is a fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program  by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, designed to help Illinois residents with the 2017 law that requires ten-year sealed smoke alarms be installed in all homes that do not have hardwired smoke detectors by Jan. 1, 2023.

More News Stories

State Fire Marshal reminds residents to check their smoke alarms
News

State Fire Marshal reminds residents to check their smoke alarms

  • Updated

DeKALB — Between 2012 to 2016, almost three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms. Dead batteries accounted for 25% of smoke alarm failures, according to the National Fire Protection Association reports.

Free Fitness Friday has 'something for everybody'
News

Free Fitness Friday has 'something for everybody'

  • Jacob Baker | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — For those looking for a fitness outlet, Recreation and Wellness is hosting a selection of fitness activities for free to all students, faculty, staff members and community members.

Gas update for week of March 2
News

Gas update for week of March 2

  • Jack Baudoin | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.491 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com