DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 13F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 13F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.