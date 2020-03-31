screenshot

A statewide alert was issued to smartphones calling for healthcare workers to sign-up to fight COVID-19.

 Jarrett Huff | Northern Star

DeKALB — Licensed healthcare workers have been called to sign-up with the state to fight COVID-19 by way of an emergency smartphone alert.

The alert links to IllinoisHELPS.net. Healthcare workers that register through the website may be tapped to help during a hospital surge or to staff alternative housing, according to the website.

Volunteer opportunities for non-medical professionals are available at serve.illinois.gov.

The state is preparing an "alternate care site" at the McCormick Center in Chicago, and personnel are being sought to staff 12-hour shifts, the website states.

The state is currently requesting donations of personal protective gear, not including homemade gear. To donate, email ppe.donations@illinois.gov.

