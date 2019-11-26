Student groups dance traditional at Culture Fest

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.