Students can renew license, other documents through Mobile Secretary

Services from the Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, are now available for students in the Holmes Students Center, according to an advertisement from Cyber Drive Illinois.
Instead of traveling to an official site for services provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles of the Illinois government, students can now access those services right here on campus.
The Mobile Services will be available on the first floor of the Holmes Student Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on certain Mondays throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
According to the advertisement, the services provided include renewal, replacement and corrections for driver's license or state ID cards, vehicle sticker sales, license plates with NIU logo, license plates for passenger, B-truck and motorcycles, organ and tissue donor registration, vehicle title registration and disability parking placards.
The fees for these services will remain consistent with standard fees paid at an Illinois DMV site, as shown on the website of the Office of Secretary of State. The cost of titling a registering a vehicle is $251 and the cost of a license plate renewal sticker is $101.