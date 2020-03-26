Students can request pass/fail grading on any number of courses, provost says

DeKALB — All undergraduate and graduate students not in the College of Law can change any of their courses to a "Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory" grading system.

The change comes as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and after many universities have made similar changes.

Once final grades are posted at the end of the semester, students will have the option to change any or all of their courses until May 20, according to an email from the Provost's Office. A satisfactory grade will be awarded for a letter grade of C or higher, and an unsatisfactory for any grade lower than a C.

For undergraduates, S and U — satisfactory or unsatisfactory — will not be factored into GPA. For graduate students, U grades will affect GPA.

Transcripts will include information on the "extraordinary circumstances encountered in the Spring 2020 semester," the email states.

The email recommends students contact academic advising before making the change. Students will be able to make the change online when the Registrar's Office provides additional details.

The deadline to withdraw from a course has been extended to May 1. For second-half of semester courses, the deadline to drop has been extended to Sunday.

Grades of incomplete — I — received during this academic year must be cleared within a year, rather than the standard 120 days from the final grade, the email states.

Students on academic probation at the end of the fall semester will not be on academic dismissal if they earn a GPA of less than 2.00 in the spring semester. Instead, academic probation will be extended into fall 2020. Graduate students are required to maintain a 3.0, the email states.