Students can still move out, despite stay-at-home order

DeKALB — The university will continue to allow students to move out and pick up their personal items from campus through Sunday, according to a Friday email released by NIU President Lisa Freeman. This comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his statewide stay-at-home order.
Students may move out and pick up their items from residence halls, Northern View and some academic programs by appointment. After Sunday, the university can only schedule the pickup of “essential items” like school supplies and medicine. Students who need to pick up essential items after Sunday can email their request for an appointment to housing@niu.edu.
Visual and Performing Arts students will receive an email with instructions about picking up their personal supplies.
Students who have confirmed their stay in the residence halls are expected to follow the stay-at-home order.
The email states that all undergraduate employees will cease their work for the remainder of the semester. Exceptions will be made for students who choose to work remotely on approved grant projects or in campus housing and dining services. Graduate students should continue to work remotely and
Faculty will begin teaching remotely Monday as previously announced.
The Holmes Student Center and campus libraries will be closed for in-person use beginning Friday. Please visit the campus operations website for a complete list of updates.