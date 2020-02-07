DeKALB — The census, coming up on April 1, takes place once every ten years to count each city’s population and provides the basis for reapportioning the congressional seats in the House of Representatives.
Jeffrey Salmon, associate director for military and post-traditional student services, gave an informational presentation Thursday at the Operating Staff Council meeting.
The census results influence redistricting and the distribution of federal funds to support programs such as housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy, he said.
Timeline
A letter invitation with instructions to respond online to the 2020 census will be sent out between March 12 to 20.
A reminder postcard will also be sent out between March 16 to 24, regardless if students responded or not.
For those who have not responded, another reminder postcard will be sent out between March 26 to April 3. Then, a reminder letter and paper questionnaire to fill out and send back will be mailed April 8 to 16. Finally, a final reminder postcard before a follow up in person will occur between April 20 to 27.
On-campus students
For students who live on campus, they count as DeKalb residents — even if they visit home over breaks.
“One of the key things students need to know about the census is that where you lay your head, you are a resident,” Salmon said. “So, that’s every student that’s in the residence hall — all 3600 of them — are counted as DeKalb for the 2020 census.”
Each residence hall counts as one household. The housing staff will communicate with their residents to try and get a complete count of each student living on campus, Salmon said in his presentation.
“Where it gets complicated is for students living in the residence halls and fraternities,” Salmon said. “Again, they don’t have the same process because they’re going to get one code for the house. The university can help them fill it out and then submit it with the code for that facility.”
Salmon said they are still working on plans to help prepare sororities when they get a better grasp on what they are doing with the residence halls.
Off-campus DeKalb residents
To help off campus students, Salmon said his office will try to hold events in the Holmes Student Center leading up to the census or even try having a booth in the foyer of the residence halls.
“So, for our off campus students, because you use the online or paper version, housing staff will coordinate and communicate with them,” Salmon said.
What the census means for DeKalb
On top of reapportioning the congressional seats, businesses use the census data to decide where to build stores, restaurants and other businesses, Salmon said.
Local governments use the data to ensure public safety and plan for new schools and hospitals. Similarly, city planners use the census data to plan new homes and improve neighborhoods.
The data determines how much financial aid colleges and universities will receive, according to the Census Bureau website.