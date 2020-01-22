DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.