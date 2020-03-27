DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for the county up to six.

Both individuals are in their 70s, health department administrator Lisa Gonzalez said. No further information is being released about the cases at this time.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is 3,028 with 34 deaths and 21,542 people tested, according to the Department of Public Health.