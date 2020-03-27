Health department
Noah Thornburgh | Northern Star

DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department logged two more coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total to six.

The cases are two individuals in their 70s, health department administrator Lisa Gonzalez said. No further information is being released at this time.

The cases bring Illinois' total to 3,028, with 34 deaths, and 21,542 people have been tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Students who are experiencing symptoms and are on campus should call student health services at 815-753-1311.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone diagnosed or under evaluation are advised to stay home and call their healthcare provider, according to the news release.

