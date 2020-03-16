ok

The Holmes Student Center's Gallery Lounge will be closed for voting in Tuesday's primary. 

 Patrick Murphy | Northern Star

DeKALB — DeKalb County residents may need to find a different location to register and vote in Tuesday's primary election.

The DeKalb County Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., and the Holmes Student Center's Gallery Lounge will be closed Tuesday "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to the DeKalb County clerk and recorder website.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Douglas Johnson said he closed the registration locations due to a lack of staffing. He said he can't legally close polling locations, but he can close the registration locations which aren't required by law.

Residents may still register to vote in Tuesday's election. Those who wish to register and vote should do so at their home precinct or at the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., according to the website.

For more information, call 815-895-7147 or visit DeKalb County's voting website at voteranow.com.

The Northern Star will continue to update as more information becomes available.

DeKALB — The Federal Reserve cut interest rates Sunday to a range of 0% to 0.25% in the midst of growing risks to the U.S. economy introduced by the coronavirus outbreak.

DeKALB — All restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed to the public from Monday night through March 30 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday.

DeKALB — A fire that started in the basement of a house in the 700 block of Leonard Avenue Saturday morning has caused a family to lose their home and resulted in over $200,000 worth of damage. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight the outbreak, and then threw his support behind an aid package in Congress that is on track to provide direct relief to Americans.