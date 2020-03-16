DeKALB — DeKalb County residents may need to find a different location to register and vote in Tuesday's primary election.
The DeKalb County Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., and the Holmes Student Center's Gallery Lounge will be closed Tuesday "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to the DeKalb County clerk and recorder website.
DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Douglas Johnson said he closed the registration locations due to a lack of staffing. He said he can't legally close polling locations, but he can close the registration locations which aren't required by law.
Residents may still register to vote in Tuesday's election. Those who wish to register and vote should do so at their home precinct or at the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., according to the website.
For more information, call 815-895-7147 or visit DeKalb County's voting website at voteranow.com.
The Northern Star will continue to update as more information becomes available.