University donates protective gear to fire department

DeKALB — In an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, NIU’s College of Health and Human Sciences has donated boxes of personal protective equipment to the DeKalb Fire Department on Monday to help minimize spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a huge relief for us”,Gilmore said. “It’s nice that our communities can work together.”
First responders are taking extra precautions; entire crews will wear all protective gear when responding to calls — even those not related to COVID-19. The fire department has used more gloves and masks than they usually would, according to a university news release.
“We are facing an increased burn rate on PPEs so we are stocking up as much as we can. We don’t want to come up short, as these products are back-ordered for months,” Bart Gilmore, deputy chief of the DeKalb Fire Department said.
The college donated exam gloves, isolation gowns, safety goggles, surgical masks and N95 masks, according to the university news release
Sherrill Morris, chair of NIU’s School of Allied Health and Communicative Disorders, coordinated the donation effort, according to the release. Morris collected a half dozen boxes of masks, three boxes of safety goggles, over 50 gowns and over 100 boxes of gloves. She included material’s from the NIU’s Child Development and Family Center, the medical laboratory sciences program, the School of Nursing, the NIU Physical Therapy Clinic and the Speech-Language Hearing Clinic.
“It is essential that our first responders have personal protective equipment, and I’m glad I could be involved in the transfer of these necessary supplies,” Morris said.
If anyone has items to donate to the DeKalb Fire Department, please contact Gilmore at 815-748-8466. During this time however, the fire department will not take cloth masks.