DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.