University sends students technology survey

Check student email for link to the survey.

 Photo Illustration by Jarrett Huff

DeKALB — NIU’s Student Engagement and Success office sent out an email Tuesday asking students to fill out the NIU Student Technology Survey, for feedback on the technology they are using at home to complete coursework.

The survey asks students what type of internet access they have available to them while working from home. The survey also inquires about what type of devices students are using to do coursework and how frequently they use those devices.

At the end of the survey there is a comment section where students can suggest ideas, talk about issues with certain online programs and indicate which programs are working. Students can leave their contact information at the end of the survey to be contacted by a member of the Student Engagement and Success office. 

To complete this survey, students should see their student email.

