DeKALB — Today, the university remembers the lives of five students whose lives were lost in the Feb. 14, 2008, shooting.
At 3:06 p.m., the bells will toll five times. Community members are invited to gather at the memorial outside Cole Hall.
DeKALB — Today, the university remembers the lives of five students whose lives were lost in the Feb. 14, 2008, shooting.
At 3:06 p.m., the bells will toll five times. Community members are invited to gather at the memorial outside Cole Hall.
DeKALB — Today, the university remembers the lives of five students whose lives were lost in the Feb. 14, 2008, shooting.
DeKALB — Old Navy is set to return and replace the previous Barnes & Noble site at 2439 Sycamore Road in the Oakland Place shopping center by Aug. to Sept.
DeKALB — Two dozen Uruguayan teachers will be observing classes in DeKalb Community Unit School District 428 through Feb. 21. In doing this, they hope to learn about American history and educational system, as well as the culture of the country.
DeKALB — Residents can expect increased snow accumulation later this afternoon.
DeKALB — The state has begun to release funds for NIU's capital budget, following an announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
DeKALB — If you purchased a lottery ticket on the Illinois Lottery app Monday, you should check your phone.