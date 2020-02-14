Forward, Together Forward

The Forward, Together Forward memorial outside Cole Hall honors the lives of the five students lost in the Feb. 14, 2008, shooting. The lives of two additional Huskies were lost one day after the 11th anniversary of the Feb. 14 shooting.

 Kurt Bitting

DeKALB — Today, the university remembers the lives of five students whose lives were lost in the Feb. 14, 2008, shooting.

At 3:06 p.m., the bells will toll five times. Community members are invited to gather at the memorial outside Cole Hall.

