DeKALB — To celebrate the 125th anniversary of NIU, a reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Holmes Student Center.

There will be refreshments and historical displays, and both Mission and “Mini Mish” will be in attendance, according to the NIU Events Calendar. After the welcome address, students will be invited to the lower level of the Holmes Student Center where there will be food and music.

The reception will be the first event held for NIU’s 125th anniversary.

Because this celebration is year-long, the university will release 10 or 11 stories about key moments each month, illustrated with photos and videos from the NIU Archives and Regional History Center, according to NIU’s website.

An archive of 125 key moments in NIU’s history is being created, according to NIU’s website. The university invites members of the NIU community to submit entries, and a committee of faculty, staff, trustees and retirees will select the 125 best nominations.

