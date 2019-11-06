University to host Veterans Day activities

Veterans Day pays tribute to the brave men and women who have risked their lives defending our country. NIU is hosting a series of events on Nov. 11 in the spirit of honoring such heroes.
The first event is the Veterans Day Flagpole Ceremony. It starts at 11 a.m. Monday outside of Altgeld Hall and is hosted by Military and Post-Traditional Student Services and the current student-veteran population. Students and faculty are welcome to attend.
The Warriors Brunch will start at 11:45 a.m. inside Altgeld Hall in room 315. There will be breakfast and lunch style food available for veterans and those who support veterans.
This event is meant to build connections between current and past veterans and connect them with both the office of Military and Post-Traditional Student Services and just others who identify more closely with them.
Military & Post-Traditional Student Services, Kishwaukee College, Illinois Department of Employment Security and DeKalb County Veterans Commission will host a veterans exclusive job fair Tuesday.
The job fair will be held at the DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road. This event is offered in the hopes to both connect employers with veterans in the DeKalb area and and help prepare veterans for the prospect of dealing with a real employer.
The event is broken up into two separate sessions. The first one is called Employment Workshop and begins at 12:30 p.m. The actual job fair begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m.