University to host Veterans Job Fair

DeKALB — In spirit of Veterans Day, NIU will serve its veteran community by hosting a Veterans Job Fair Tuesday in the Community Outreach Building.

The fair will give all veterans and active duty service members in the DeKalb area a chance to see other optional career paths. 

The fair is a collaboration NIU Military and Post Traditional Student Services and Kishwaulkee College.

At 12:30 p.m., an employment workshop will start followed by the fair starting at 1 p.m. 

Participants will have three hours to interact with different professionals to find the right path for them.

While the title says veterans, all students and alumni are invited to participate in the fair.

The department welcomes visits at their office in the lower level of the Holmes Student Center, rooms 023J and 023K. 

DeKALB — Chief of Staff Matt Streb discussed NIU’s participation in the Democracy Challenge, a bipartisan approach to increasing voter registration and voting turnout, Friday in the Holmes Student Center Capitol Room for the Huskies Vote luncheon.

