DeKALB — NIU community members shouldn’t return to campus if they’ve traveled to and from China, Iran, South Korea and Europe within the last 14 days, according to a March 12 statement released by NIU President Lisa Freeman.
This came after the CDC recommended avoiding non-essential travel to these countries due to the widespread transmission of the coronavirus, according to the CDC. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, meaning a large proportion of the global population has now been affected by the disease. President Donald Trump has also restricted passenger travel to 26 European nations.
NIU has canceled all international study abroad programs through August due to the outbreak, according to an email sent to community members by President Lisa Freeman.
Those who are currently traveling abroad are tasked with following CDC self-quarantine guidelines, according to an NIU website dedicated to the virus. These guidelines include avoiding crowded places, staying home for up to 14 days and avoiding contact with others. Those self-quarantining are also asked to fill out this form. It is not known how many NIU community members are currently abroad at this time, as the study abroad office couldn’t be reached in time for comment.
“The university is in contact with students and faculty who are currently abroad, and will offer assistance to address academic and financial issues that might arise from this decision,” President Freeman said.
The university is paying close attention to travel advisories put forth by the U.S. Department of State, the CDC and the World Health Organization to take further action if required, NIU spokesperson King said.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students is a priority whether they are on campus, in DeKalb or studying across the globe,” King said.
King said students should evaluate obtaining trip cancellation insurance if they are looking to study abroad later in 2020, so they can regain any of their cost if a program gets canceled.
NIU is one of many universities suspending study abroad trips in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
At Illinois State University, all summer 2020 study abroad programs and internships have been canceled, according to ISU’s website.
According to the Loyola University website, faculty, staff and students are prohibited from traveling to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran on any university-sponsored trips.
Similar to NIU, Harvard University has canceled on-campus classes in wake of the virus, prompting students to meet their academic requirements online, according to Harvard's website. Harvard prohibits all university-related international travel as well.
Beth Squires, program coordinator for the public health program, said the risk of acquiring COVID-19 in DeKalb has been low since no travelers from Wuhan or the rest of China have come to DeKalb. But, this low level of risk could change.
“Now that the University has been on Spring Break, with people traveling, in my opinion, the risk of acquiring it here in DeKalb has increased,” Squires said. “People could be exposed [while on break] and bring it back with them to DeKalb,” she said.
Nonetheless, Squires said her number one recommendation is not to panic.
“Remember, the majority of people are recovering from this,” Squires said. “Odds are you will too if you acquire COVID-19.”
With over 1,200 cases of COVID-19 detected in the U.S. as of March 12, the CDC has only reported 41 deaths. No deaths have been reported in Illinois.
She said everyone should follow the CDC’s recommendations for preventing infection: washing your hands often, avoiding contact with sick people and not touching your face with unwashed hands.
Individuals who think they are infected should stay home from work and school, monitor their symptoms closely and contact their primary care provider, according to an NIU website.
Squires said if she were a student, she’d decide to stay on campus rather than traveling anywhere.
“I would practice social distancing and not go out much - like for work or shopping - until all is clear,” Squires said.