Monday
- Holiday Card Contest Deadline: Today is the last day to submit entries for President Lisa Freeman’s 2019 Holiday Card Contest. Instructions and submission guidelines are outlined at go.niu.edu/holiday-card. Winners will be notified on Dec. 9. Click here for more information.
- First Round Graduate Assistant Applications: Graduate assistant applications for the Center for Latino and Latin American Studies is due today. The Center is open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Contact Ann Nelson at amnelson@niu.edu for more information.
- Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest: The Center for Nonprofit and NGO Studies is hosting an ugly holiday sweater contest today and Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Zulaf Hall, Room 114. Staff members will compete against participants who can win a prize. Contact the Center for Nonprofit and NGO studies by calling 815-753-4410 for more information.
- BFA Show Fall 2019: A capstone exhibition by students pursuing BFA degrees at NIU’s School of Art and Design will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 for more information.
- Miss UGC: Kappa Pi Beta and Gamma Phi Omega will host a Miss UGC, the United Greek Council beauty pageant 8 to 10 p.m. at the Carl Sandburg Auditorium. Click here for more information.
Tuesday
- Volunteer with STEM Read: Volunteers are needed for STEM Read 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center Duke Ellington Ballroom. Volunteers will help with setup, clean up and with activities and assisting students. Sign up for a volunteer shift here. Contact Sara Finnigan at sfinnigan@niu.edu or by calling 815-753-1272 for more information.
- Tuba Christmas: Scott Tegge, an NIU Tuba professor and 14 tuba and euphonium players will perform holiday music 11 a.m. to noon at Founders Memorial Gallery located in the Founders Memorial Library. Contact Crystal Hill at csturgeon1@niu.edu for more information.
- SPSC Executive Committee Meeting: The Supportive Professional Staff Council Executive Committee will meet noon to 1 p.m. in the Douglas Room at the Holmes Student Center. This meeting is 10 days before the next general SPS Council meeting. Contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
- Holiday Meet and Greet: The Presidential Commission on Interfaith Initiatives will host a meet and greet with local faith-based organizations 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 315.
- Game Night: Recreation and Wellness will host a game night 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, Lobby. Giant Jenga, giant connect 4, board games and crafts will be available. There will also be raffles, free prizes and snacks. Contact Marissa Mazur at mmazur3@niu.edu for more information.
- Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration: The Center for Black Studies will host a Pre-Kwanza Celebration 6 to 8 p.m. in the Regency Room of the Holmes Student Center. Contact Da’Shenelle Harris at dharris5@niu.edu for more information.
- STEM Cafe: NIU STEAM will host an event featuring Gregory Beyer, NIU professor and head of percussion studies, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fatty’s Pub & Grill. Beyer will discuss the berimbau, a musical bow or single-stringed percussion instrument from Brazil. Contact Judith Dymond at jdymond@niu.edu or by calling 815-753-4751.
- Community School of the Arts Symphonette Concert: The Community School of the Arts Symphonette Concert will take place 7 p.m at the Music Building, Concert Hall. Contact Kristin Sherman at ksherman2@niu.edu for more information.
- Study Tables: Alpha Kappa Delta Phi will host study tables 7 to 9 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center.
Wednesday
- Womanist Wednesdays: NIU’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host an interactive tabling session to discuss gender identity, intersectionality and current events 1 to 3 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center. Contact Ariel Owens at 815-753-4772 for more information.
- Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit http://www.niu.edu/study-abroadfor more information.
- Winter Festival Concert: The NIU Black Choir will host a Winter Festival Concert in collaborations with greek and non-greek organizations 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Duke Ellington Ballroom of the Holmes Student Center. There will also be a toy drive during the event. Visit HuskieLink for more information.
- Outdoor Adventures: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu. For more information.
Thursday
- Board of Trustees Meeting: The Board of Trustees will meet 9 a.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 315. The meeting will be livestreamed. Visit the Board of Trustees website for meeting minutes and agendas. Contact Karen Campbell at kcampbell5@niu.edu for further information.
- Operating Staff Council Meeting: The Operating Staff Council will meet 9 to 11 a.m. in the Skyroom of the Holmes Student Center. Meetings are open to the public. Contact Operating Staff Council members with concerns or information to share. Visit the Operating Staff Council website for a list of members. Contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
- The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
- NNGO End of the Year Bash: The Center for Nonprofit and NGO Studies will host an event to celebrate their graduates 4 to 6 p.m. at Reavis Hall, Room 211. There will be food, music and raffle prizes. Contact the Center for Nonprofit and NGO Studies by calling 815-753-4410 for more information.
- BFA Show: The Jack Olson Gallery will host a capstone exhibition featuring art by students earning NIU School of Art and Design BFA degrees 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery, Room 200. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 for more information.
- Huskie Food Pantry: The Huskie Food Pantry will be open 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, South Entrance. Only students who do not have meal plans can access the food pantry. All resources are free.
- Student Open Forum on Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act: Student Affairs will host a forum on the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act 5 to 6 p.m. in the OASIS Space of the Holmes Student Center. Visit the NIU website for further information about tobacco, alcohol, cannabis and other drugs.
- Greek Date Auction: Chi Sigma Tau and Kappa Phi Lambda will host a Christmas Date Auction 6 to 8 p.m. in the Regency Room of the Holmes Student Center. Proceeds will go towards CARE and the Alzheimer’s Association, the philanthropies of the two organizations. Fill out the Google Form to participate in the date auction and arrive at the Regency Room by 5:30 p.m.
Friday
- Orientation Leader Application Deadline: Today is the deadline for orientation leader applications. Visit the Orientation and Family Connections website for more information. Contact Orientation and Family Connections at orientation@niu.edu for further information.
- KNPE Graduate Programs Open House: The College of Education, Kinesiology and Physical Education will host an open house to feature their graduate programs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson Hall. Participants can meet graduate program faculty and advisors and tour the facilities and lab spaces. Contact Brittany Wereminski at bczech@niu.edu for more information. Visit the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education website to register.
- Psychology Undergraduate Research Conference: The Department of Psychology will host the Psychology Undergraduate Research Conference noon to 2 p.m. at Altgeld Auditorium. The conference will feature research conducted by undergraduate students collaborating with faculty and graduate students.
- Free Fitness Friday: Recreation and Wellness will host Free Fitness Friday Boot Camp 4 to 5 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Contact Leanne Kulchawik at lkulchawik@niu.edu for more information.
- Celebration Chorale Christmas Cantata: The Celebration Chorale will perform 7 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Contact Sally Mullis, the Celebration Chorale Leadership Team president, by calling 815-739-6087 for information about concerts and joining the celebration.
- Avalon String Quartet: The Avalon String Quartet will perform 8 to 9 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Music Building. The performance is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or 815-753-1551 for more information.