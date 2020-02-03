Monday Feb. 3
“Golden” Alumni Two-person Exhibition Award: An exhibit featuring artwork created by NIU alumni Amy Flemind and John Nester will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. There is no cost for the exhibit, and it will run until Feb. 27. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 or visit the Jack Olson Gallery website for more information.
United Through Service: Kappa Delta Chi will host an event aiming to make care packages to donate to Safe Passage 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center.
Nervous About Networking?: Career Services will host a presentation discussing networking skills 2 to 3:15 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. Seating for this event is limited. Participants can arrive early to guarantee seating. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
The Dr. LaVerne Gyant Lecture Series: Yolanda King will discuss the exploitation of black culture and creativity 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
Tuesday Feb. 4
School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition: Artwork by School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff will be featured in an exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information.
Law Library TechBytes: The Law Library will offer handouts outlining the new features of the LexisNexis Digital Library 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Law Library Lobby. Contact Sharon Nelson at slnelson@niu.edu for more information.
Coffee with Provost Beth Ingram: NIU Provost Beth Ingram will be at an event that aims to have informal conversations with faculty, staff and students 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Gabel Hall, Room 146. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.
LinkedIn - The Basics: Career Services will host a workshop teaching how to create a LinkedIn profile 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222.Participants should bring a laptop and be registered with LinkedIn prior to the workshop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
125th Anniversary Exhibit Reception: An exhibition will take place showing the transitions, traditions, moments and events that led to the growth and development of Huskies 5 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library. Contact Sarah Cain at scain@niu.edu for more information.
Northern Ambassador Informational: An informational for Northern Ambassadors, or NIU tour guides, will take place 6 to 7 p.m. at Williston Hall, Room 101. Contact the Northern Ambassadors at NAsupervisors@niu.edu for more information.
Students Fight Back: The Campus Activities Board will host a self defense class 7 to 9 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room.
Silent Auction: A silent auction will take place until 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the NIU Art Museum. Funds from the auction will support the NIU Art Museum. Participants can visit the North Gallery to view and bid on the works. Contact the NIU Art Museum at 815-753-1936 or at artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.
Wednesday Feb. 5
Leadership Lunch: Intergenerational Communication as a Foundational Tool for Inclusion: A leadership lunch will take place discussing generational definitions and their role in communication noon to 1:30 p.m. at Faranda’s Banquet Center. Register for the event on the Jobs PLUS website. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
Voter Registration Drive Tabling: The Student Government Association will host a voter registration drive will take place noon to 3 p.m. at the lower level of the Holmes Student Center. Participants can register to vote in preparation for the Illinois primary on March 17.
Resume Writing - The Basics: Career Services will host a resume writing workshop teaching participants how to create a resume 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. Participants who have already written a resume can bring a printed or electronic copy to the workshop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.
College of Law Yoga Sessions: Cher Langford, a yoga instructor, will teach a yoga class 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, North Wing next to the Marshall Gallery. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, only a few spares will be available. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law can attend the class. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
Spring Involvement Fair: The Student Government Association will host an involvement fair highlighting student organizations at NIU 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center.
FREE! Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu for more information.
It’s a Different World: Graduate School and Research: The Center for Black Studies will host a panel aiming to educate attendees about graduate school and research 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies. The panel is in collaboration with the John Henrik Clarke Honors Society. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu or Myles McGhee at mmcghee2@niu.edu for more information.
Thursday Feb. 6
School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition: Artwork by School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff will be featured in an exhibit noon to 7 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information.
Operating Staff Council General Meeting: The Operating Staff Council will meet 9 to 11 a.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. Meetings are open to the public and the public can contact an OSC member with concerns or information. Contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
The Weight of Stone: Context and Narratives: Michael Barnes, a professor of studio art - printmaking will present personal artwork, research and artistry that inspires him 5 to 6 p.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 125. This event is free and open to the public. Contact the NIU Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.
Zumba: Elite Bold Opulent Noble Young Women, EBONY, will host a Zumba class 7 to 8 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Regency Room.
Bible Talk!: A Bible talk will take place 9 to 10 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center across from Starbucks. Contact Tilmon L. wooden at 312-805-0932 for more information.
Friday Feb. 7
Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to withdraw from a first-half-semester course.
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Cheryl Yin, an Anthropology Ph.D. candidate from the University of Michigan will present a talk titled “How Not To Talk to Monks in Cambodia: Khmer Honorifics and Language Change” noon to 1 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu or visit the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website for more information.
So-Full Friday: A panel discussing black music will take place 2 to 4 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
Career Services Overview: A workshop that aims to highlight how Career Services can help students achieve career goals will take place 3 to 4 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. Undergraduate and graduate students can attend.
Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a yoga class 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate.
Full Moon Night Hike: Outdoor Adventures will host a night hike 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sycamore Forest Preserve. The cost is $2 for residents and $4 for nonresidents. Participants can register through the Sycamore Park District website. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.
- A Bright New Boise: The School of Theatre and Dance will present Samuel D. Hunter’s “A Bright New Boise” 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Black Box Theatre. The cost is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information.