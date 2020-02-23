ok
Pixabay

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

  • Packaging Corporation of America Meet & Greet: Packaging Corporation of America will have a tabling event at the Barsema Hall, Atrium. 

  • Speedway Meet & Greet Table: Speedway will recruit business students for internship and full-time opportunities at the Barsema Hall, Atrium. 

  • Career Hotspot: Career Services will host a Career Hotspot table offering resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile reviews and Huskies Get Hired tutorials 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, 71 North, Lower Level. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu for more information. 

  • IDEA Listening Tour for Presidential Commissions: The Office of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present and discuss the results of the Spring 2019 Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) survey 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. Contact Monique Bernoudy at mbernoudy@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Renting 101: An event discussing information on renting in DeKalb and Sycamore will take place noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 150. Contact Jeffrey Salmon at jsalmon1@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Study Abroad 101: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.

  • College of Law Yoga Sessions: Cher Langford, a yoga instructor, will teach a yoga class 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, North Wing next to the Marshall Gallery. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, only a few spares will be available. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law can attend the class. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information. 

  • FREE! Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. 

Thursday

  • Greek Midterm Study Day: The Interfraternity Council will host a Greek Midterm Study Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. The IFC chapter with the highest percentage of attendance will win free pizza for their chapter. Contact Jeff Bellino at vp.ifc.niu@gmail.com for more information.

  • Open Forum for the Dean of the College of Law: An open forum for the third candidate for the position of the Dean of the College of Law will take place noon to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Room 188. Contact Renee Kerwin at rkerwin@niu.edu for more information. 

  • The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.  

  • French Film Festival: The film Stavisky, which is part of the French Film Festival, will be shown 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Hall, Auditorium. Admission for the event is free. Contact Matt Smith at msmith6@niu.edu for more information. 

  • MPTSS Movie Night: Military and Post-Traditional Student Services will host a screening of The Lion King, 2019, 5 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 160. Contact Marissa Dordick at mdordick1@niu.edu for more information. 

  • FREE! Swap Don’t Shop: Swap Don’t Shop will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, Room 154. Participants should bring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. Donations are being accepted now at the Student Recreation Center and can also be brought Thursday. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information. 

  • NIU Communiversity Gardens Tie-Dye Fundraiser: NIU Communiversity Gardens will host a tie-dye fundraiser for NIUCG 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, Lobby. White shirts and tie dye supplies are supplied for $5 or students can bring their own materials. NIUCG branded shirts will be available for $15. All proceeds will go towards the NIUCG. Contact Andrea Marquardt at z1837488@students.niu.edu for more information. 

  • Avalon String Quartet: The Avalon String Quartet will perform 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. Contact TIna Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or at 815-753-1551 for more information. 

  • Bible Talk!: A Bible talk will take place 9 to 10 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center across from Starbucks. Contact Tilmon L. wooden at 312-805-0932 for more information. 

Friday

  • Pros at The Pick: Dr. Amber Clifford-Napoleone, curator of the Traditional Arts of the Bedouin at the Pick Museum, will discuss creating a gallery 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pick Museum of Anthropology, Cole Hall, Room 114. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Contact Rachelle Wilson at rwilson8@niu.edu for more information. 

  • So-Full Friday: Film Festival: The Center for Black Studies will host an all day film festival 11 a.m. to midnight at the Center for Black Studies. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information. 

  • CSEAS Friday Lecture: Martin Quirk, a professor of history at Rock Valley College, will present a talk titled “Lotus Eaters: American Civilians in the Vietnam War” noon to 1 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu or visit the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website for more information. 

  • Government, Public and Social Services, Health and Wellness Fair: The Government, Public and Social Services, Health and Wellness Fair will take place 1 to 3 p.m. at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center. Employers will seek students for part-time and full-time opportunities. The fair is free and pre-registration is not required for students. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a cycling class 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate. 

  • The Wolves: The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe, will be shown 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Sally Theatre. The production is a coming of age story about members of an all-girls indoor soccer team. It was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information. 

More News Stories

+2
Fire causes $1 million in damages
News

Fire causes $1 million in damages

  • Dan Doren | Senior Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — A local industrial fire caused nearly $1 million in damage but resulted in no casualties, the DeKalb Fire Department reported Saturday.

Sgt. Weese suspended for choking McDowell
News

Sgt. Weese suspended for choking McDowell

  • Kierra Frazier | Senior Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — DeKalb Sgt. Jeff Weese will serve a 30-day unpaid suspension and undergo cultural competence and use of force training immediately for his actions during the Elonte McDowell arrest. 

‘Dialogue’ series begins
News

‘Dialogue’ series begins

  • Ashley Dwy | Reporter

DeKALB — The Student Government Association hosted a “Deliberative Dialogue” meeting about gun violence, where students discussed their opinions on gun control from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Holmes Student Center OASIS.