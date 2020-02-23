Monday
Education Job Fair: The Education Job Fair will take place 9 a.m. to noon at the Convocation Center. Students seeking full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities can interact with employers at the fair. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu for more information.
Secretary of State Mobile Services: The Secretary of State office will offer driver’s license, state ID, vehicle sticker, donor registration and more 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, First Floor. Visit the CyberDrive Illinois website for more information.
“Golden” Alumni Two-Person Exhibition Award: An exhibiting featuring artwork created by NIU alumni Amy Flemind and John Nester will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. There is no cost for the exhibition and it will take place until February 27. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 or visit the Jack Olson Gallery website for more information.
Swimming Stroke Improvement Clinic: A swimming clinic that aims to improve participants swimming techniques will take place 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Hall, Anderson Pool. Contact Debra Waldo at z1838902@students.niu.edu for more information.
Design Thinking for the Social Impact: A World Café Experience: The Collegiate Associate of Unreasonable Social Entrepreneurs will host a World Café discussing environmental and social issues 5 to 6 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, Lower Level - 71 North. This is a JobsPLUS event. Participants can register for the event at the JobsPLUS website. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
Four Poets, One Mic: Four Poets, One Mic will present A Def Poetry Jam for the Culture, a poetry performance discussing racism in America 7 to 9 p.m. at Gabel Hall, Cavan Auditorium. Contact Darius Jackson at fourpoetsonemic@gmail.com for more information.
Faculty Chamber Music Recital: Fareed Haque will perform at the Faculty Chamber Music Recital 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. The performance will be livestreamed on the School of Music website. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or at 815-753-1551 for more information.
Tuesday
Techtronic Industries Meet and Greet Table: Techtronic Industries will recruit business administration, management, marketing, retail marketing sales, and MBA students for internship and full-time opportunities 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barsema Hall, Atrium. Visit the TTI website for more information.
NIU School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition: Artwork by School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff will be featured in an exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information.
Open Forum for the Dean of the College of Law: An open forum for the second candidate for the position of the Dean of the College of Law will take place noon to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Room 188. Contact Renee Kerwin at rkerwin@niu.edu for more information.
On Impeaching a President: Some Historical Context: The College of Law will host a panel discussing the presidential impeachment 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. Mitch Pickerill, a political science professor and faculty associate in law, Jeremy Telman, a visiting professor at the NIU College of Law, and Maybell Romero an assistant professor at the College of Law will be panelists and Marc Falkoff, associate dean and professor at the NIU College of Law will be the moderator. Contact Melody Mitchell at mmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
NIU Autism Caregiver Group: The NIU Autism Caregiver Group will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the NIU Health, Wellness and Literacy Center, WL2305. Dr. Bryan Dallas, professor of rehabilitation counseling will present on post-secondary planning for individuals with autism. Contact Allison Gladfelter at agladfelter@niu.edu or visit the School of Allied Health and Communicative Disorders website for more information.
Graduate Harp Recital: Monica Kim will perform at the Graduate Harp Recital 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Admission for the event is free. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or at 815-753-1551 for more information.
Wednesday
Packaging Corporation of America Meet & Greet: Packaging Corporation of America will have a tabling event at the Barsema Hall, Atrium.
Speedway Meet & Greet Table: Speedway will recruit business students for internship and full-time opportunities at the Barsema Hall, Atrium.
Career Hotspot: Career Services will host a Career Hotspot table offering resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile reviews and Huskies Get Hired tutorials 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, 71 North, Lower Level. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu for more information.
IDEA Listening Tour for Presidential Commissions: The Office of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present and discuss the results of the Spring 2019 Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) survey 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. Contact Monique Bernoudy at mbernoudy@niu.edu for more information.
Renting 101: An event discussing information on renting in DeKalb and Sycamore will take place noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 150. Contact Jeffrey Salmon at jsalmon1@niu.edu for more information.
Study Abroad 101: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.
College of Law Yoga Sessions: Cher Langford, a yoga instructor, will teach a yoga class 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, North Wing next to the Marshall Gallery. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, only a few spares will be available. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law can attend the class. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
FREE! Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4.
Thursday
Greek Midterm Study Day: The Interfraternity Council will host a Greek Midterm Study Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. The IFC chapter with the highest percentage of attendance will win free pizza for their chapter. Contact Jeff Bellino at vp.ifc.niu@gmail.com for more information.
Open Forum for the Dean of the College of Law: An open forum for the third candidate for the position of the Dean of the College of Law will take place noon to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Room 188. Contact Renee Kerwin at rkerwin@niu.edu for more information.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
French Film Festival: The film Stavisky, which is part of the French Film Festival, will be shown 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Hall, Auditorium. Admission for the event is free. Contact Matt Smith at msmith6@niu.edu for more information.
MPTSS Movie Night: Military and Post-Traditional Student Services will host a screening of The Lion King, 2019, 5 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 160. Contact Marissa Dordick at mdordick1@niu.edu for more information.
FREE! Swap Don’t Shop: Swap Don’t Shop will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, Room 154. Participants should bring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. Donations are being accepted now at the Student Recreation Center and can also be brought Thursday. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.
NIU Communiversity Gardens Tie-Dye Fundraiser: NIU Communiversity Gardens will host a tie-dye fundraiser for NIUCG 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center, Lobby. White shirts and tie dye supplies are supplied for $5 or students can bring their own materials. NIUCG branded shirts will be available for $15. All proceeds will go towards the NIUCG. Contact Andrea Marquardt at z1837488@students.niu.edu for more information.
Avalon String Quartet: The Avalon String Quartet will perform 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. Contact TIna Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or at 815-753-1551 for more information.
Bible Talk!: A Bible talk will take place 9 to 10 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center across from Starbucks. Contact Tilmon L. wooden at 312-805-0932 for more information.
Friday
Pros at The Pick: Dr. Amber Clifford-Napoleone, curator of the Traditional Arts of the Bedouin at the Pick Museum, will discuss creating a gallery 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pick Museum of Anthropology, Cole Hall, Room 114. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Contact Rachelle Wilson at rwilson8@niu.edu for more information.
So-Full Friday: Film Festival: The Center for Black Studies will host an all day film festival 11 a.m. to midnight at the Center for Black Studies. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Martin Quirk, a professor of history at Rock Valley College, will present a talk titled “Lotus Eaters: American Civilians in the Vietnam War” noon to 1 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu or visit the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website for more information.
Government, Public and Social Services, Health and Wellness Fair: The Government, Public and Social Services, Health and Wellness Fair will take place 1 to 3 p.m. at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center. Employers will seek students for part-time and full-time opportunities. The fair is free and pre-registration is not required for students. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu for more information.
Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a cycling class 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate.
The Wolves: The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe, will be shown 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Sally Theatre. The production is a coming of age story about members of an all-girls indoor soccer team. It was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information.