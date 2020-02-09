Monday
Country Financial Meet & Greet Table: Country Financial will recruit sales students 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barsema Hall Atrium. Visit the Country Financial website for more information.
Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling Meet & Greet: Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling will recruit accountancy students for full-time opportunities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barsema hall Atrium. Visit the Great Lakes Coca-Cola website for more information.
Writing in the Workplace: A workshop on written communication will take place 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, University Suite. This is a JobsPLUS event. Visit the JobsPLUS website for advanced registration. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
Beginning Swimming Clinic: A swim instructor will teach a swim clinic teaching basic swimming techniques 4 to 6 p.m. at Anderson Hall, Anderson Pool. Contact Debra Waldo at z1838902@students.niu.edu to register and for more information.
Graduate Colloquium: Ryan McCulla, a professor from St. Louis University will present a talk titled “Biologically Compatible Photochemical Generation of Atomic Oxygen” 4 p.m. at La Tourette Hall, Room 201. Contact Irina Nesterova at inesterova@niu.edu for more information.
How to Use Huskies Get Hired: A workshop teaching participants how to use Huskies Get Hired will take place 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. The workshop aims to help participants navigate HGH, set up an HGH profile, upload job search documents and apply to positions.Participants should bring a laptop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Graduate Piano Recital: Qian Zhang will perform at the Graduate Piano Recital 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. There is no cost to attend the performance. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or by calling 815-753-1551 for more information.
Miss Cultura Informational: Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. will host a Miss Cultura pageant informational will 7 to 9 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center.
Tuesday
“Golden” Alumni Two-person Exhibition Award: An exhibiting featuring artwork created by NIU alumni Amy Flemind and John Nester will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. There is no cost for the exhibition and it will take place until February 27. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 or visit the Jack Olson Gallery website for more information.
Aldi Meet & Greet Table: Aldi will recruit business administration, management, marketing, operations management & information systems, MBA and retail marketing students 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barsema Hall Atrium. Visit the Aldi website for more information.
Miller Cooper Meet & Greet Table: Miller Cooper will recruit accountancy students for internship opportunities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barsema Hall Atrium. Visit the Miller Cooper website for more information.
LinkedIn: The Basics: Career Services will host a workshop teaching how to create a LinkedIn profile 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222.Participants should bring a laptop and be registered with LinkedIn prior to the workshop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Latinx Community Art Project Part 2: Participants can contribute to the Latinx community art project 5 to 7 p.m. at Stevenson Towers South, South Fishbowl. Contact Elbia Del Llano at edelllano1@niu.edu for more information.
Career Fair Prep Workshop: A career fair preparation workshop will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room. Topics such as professional appearance, company research, 30 second speech, handshakes and eye contact will be discussed. The workshop is free and all students can attend. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu or visit the Career Services website for more information.
STEM Café: Sachit Butail, an NIU assistant professor of mechanical engineering, will discuss studying malarial insect swarms and fish schools and robotic system design 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora. This event is free and open to the public. Contact Judith Dymond at jdymond@niu.edu or visit the STEM Café website for more information.
Skool Days: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will host an event that aims to inform students on artists during the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Arts Movement 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. Participants will also learn how to make flyers. Visit Huskie Link for more information.
Silent Auction: A silent auction will take place until 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the NIU Art Museum. Funds from the auction will support the NIU Art Museum. Participants can visit the North Gallery to view and bid on the works. Contact the NIU Art Museum at 815-753-1936 or at artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.
Wednesday
Kohl’s Meet & Greet Table: Kohl’s will recruit business administration, management, marketing, retail marketing, sales and operations management & information systems for internship and full-time opportunities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barsema Hall, Atrium. Visit the Kohl’s website for more information.
Career Hotspot: Career Services will host a Career Hotspot table offering resume, cover letter or LinkedIn profile reviews, Huskies Get Hired tutorials and career fair preparation 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, Lower Level. Contact Career Services at careerservices@niu.edu or visit the Career Services website for more information.
Presidential Commission on the Status of Women: The Presidential Commission on the Status of Women will meet 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 203. Contact PCSW at pcsw@niu.edu or visit their website for more information.
Native American Philanthropy - NNGO Research Colloquium Series: Edgar Villanueva’s book “Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance” will be discussed at DuSable Hall, Room 280. Contact Caleb Cox at ccox6@niu.edu or at 815-753-4410 for more information.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.
College of Law Yoga Sessions: Cher Langford, a yoga instructor, will teach a yoga class 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, North Wing next to the Marshall Gallery. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, only a few spares will be available. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law can attend the class. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
Spring semester ETRA Student Open House: The Educational Technology, Research and Assessment department open house will take place 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Galeb Hall, Room 212. Topics including research and IT will be discussed. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact ETRA at etra@niu.edu for more information.
CLAS Lecture: Lourdes Torres, Ph.D. of DePaul University, will present a talk titled “Spanish is Not Spoken Here! Confronting White Supremacist Ideologies of Language thorugh Social Media” 5 to 6 p.m. at the Center for Latino and Latin American Studies. Contact Christina Abreu at cabreu@niu.edu for more information.
FREE! Winter Wonderland / Adventure Center and East Lagoon: The Adventure Center will host ice skating and cross-country skiing event 5 to 8 p.m. at the East Lagoon. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu or visit the Recreation and Wellness website for more information.
Up Close and Personal: Life & Local Government: The Student Government Association will host a panel discussing how to be involved with local government 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, OASIS Commons. DeKalb’s 1st Ward Alderman Carolyn Morris and DeKalb County Board members RuKisha Crawford, Scott Campbell and more will be part of the panel. Visit Huskie Link for more information.
FREE! Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb:The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu for more information.
On Campus Social Events Policy Training: Organization and Student Involvement Suite will host a panel with campus police, the events administrator associate and production and technology services to review the campus events policy 5 to 6 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Lincoln Room.
Thursday
Accountancy Career Fair: The Accountancy Career Fair will take place until 8 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Duke Ellington Ballroom. Accountancy juniors, seniors, LMAS and MAC students can attend. Employers can register for the fair using Huskies Get Hired. Contact Tamara Phelan at tphelan@niu.edu for more information.
Board of Trustees Meeting: The Board of Trustees will meet 9 a.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 315. The meeting will be live streamed on the Board of Trustees website. Meeting minutes and agendas are available here. Contact Karen Campbell at kcampbell5@niu.edu for more information.
SPS Council Meeting: The Supportive Professional Staff Council will meet 10 a.m. to noon at the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. Contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu or visit the SPSC website for more information.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
Voter Registration Drive: A Voter Registration Drive will take place noon to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Marshall Gallery.
Decolonizing Design History: Megha Rajguru, a senior lecturer in history of art and design at University of Brighton UK and Daniel Huppatz, an associate professor in architectural and industrial design at Swinburne University, Australia will present a talk titled “Decolonizing Design History” 12:30 to 2 pm. at Jack Arends Hall, Room 110. The talk is free and open to the public. Contact Connie Rhoton at crhoton@niu.edu for more information.
Honors House Valentine’s Day Card Making: The Honors House will host an event making Valentine’s cards for nursing homes 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building 110, Capstone Library. Contact Constance Storey at cstorey2@NIU.edu for more information.
LinkedIn: Beyond the Profile: A LinkedIn workshop that aims to teach participants how to use LinkedIn for networking will take place 3:30 to 4:45 p.m at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. Participants should bring a laptop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Chai Chat: Counseling and Consultation Services will host an informal event that aims to have participants learn about other cultures and NIU resources 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Shiraz Tata at stata@niu.edu or visit the Counseling and Consultation Services website for more information.
French Film Festival: A film screening of “Les Garçons Sauvages” will take place 6 p.m at the Cole Hall Auditorium. Contact Matt Smith at msmith6@niu.edu for more information.
Film Screening: A film screening of “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” will take place 6 p.m. at Stevens Hall, Room 170B. A discussion of this topic will also take place. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
A Bright New Boise: The School of Theatre and Dance will present Samuel D. Hunter’s “A Bright New Boise” 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Black Box Theatre. The cost is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information.
Bible Talk!: A Bible talk will take place 9 to 10 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center across from Starbucks. Contact Tilmon L. wooden at 312-805-0932 for more information.
Friday
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Ian Coxhead, a professor in the department of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin -, Madinson,will present a talk titled “A world of Work: Tensions Between Globalization and Education in Vietnam” noon to 1 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu or visit the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website for more information.
Department of Economics Brown Bag Seminar Series: Roberto Robatto of the University of Wisconsin - Madison will present a paper titled “The Effects of Capital Requirements on Good and Bad Risk-Taking” noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Room 170AC.
Forward, Together Forward: Moment of Reflection: NIU will observe a moment of reflection to remember the lives of five students who died Feb. 14, 2008, 3 p.m. outside Cole Hall. The bells will toll five times at 3:06 p.m.
Resume Writing - The Basics: Career Services will host a resume writing workshop teaching participants how to create a resume 3 to 4 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. Participants who have already written a resume can bring a printed or electronic copy to the workshop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Sister Circles: The Student African American Sisterhood National Organization, Inc. will host an event that aims to create a safe space for women of color to have discussions 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, Conference Room. Contact Ariel Owens at aowens1@niu.edu for more information.
Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a Zumba class 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate.