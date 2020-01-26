Monday
•NIU Business Olympics 2020 Registration: High school and community college students can register for the NIU Business Olympics until March 4. Registration is free for the half-day event. The event consists of five business challenges and prize money for winning teams. Contact Michelle De Jean at mdejean@niu.edu or visit the NIU Business Olympics website for more information. •“Golden” Alumni Two-person Exhibition Award: An exhibit featuring artwork created by NIU alumni Amy Flemind and John Nester will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. There is no cost for the exhibition, and it will take place until Feb. 27. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 or visit the Jack Olson Gallery website for more information.
•Chinese New Year Fundraiser: Alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority, Inc. will host a Chinese New Year fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library.
•Fourth Annual Winter Arts Convocation: An art celebration for students of the College of Art and Design, College of Music and College of Theatre and Dance will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Building, Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Willa Taylor, director of education at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, will deliver a keynote address. Admission to the event is free.
Tuesday
•School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition: Artwork by School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff will be featured in an exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information.
•LLI Notables Brown Bag Lecture Series: Brian Hart, from the NIU School of Music, will deliver a talk titled “War Themes in American Classical and Popular Music” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Illinois Room. The lecture is free and open to the public. Contact Mark Pietrowski at pietrowski@niu.edu or visit the Continuing and Professional Education website for more information.
•Film Screening and Discussion with Nina Rizzo: Nina Rizzo, associate professor of studio art, will show and discuss films related to her artwork 5 p.m. at Jack Arends Hall, Room 110. The film screening is free and open to the public. Contact the NIU Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information.
Wednesday
•Law Library TechBytes: The Law Library will offer handouts outlining the new features of the LexisNexis Digital Library 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Law Library Lobby. Contact Sharon Nelson at slnelson@niu.edu for more information.
•Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.
•College of Law Yoga Sessions: Cher Langford, a yoga instructor, will teach a yoga class 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, North Wing next to the Marshall Gallery. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, only a few spares will be available. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law can attend the class. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
•Jamaica Study Abroad Program Informational: The Study Abroad Office will host an informational on a study abroad program in Jamaica, Roots, Jamaican History, Culture and African American Connections 5 to 6 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies, CBS Classroom. Contact Gaylen Rivers at Grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
•FREE! Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4.
Thursday
•The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
•125th Anniversary Kick-Off and Reception: A reception that aims to celebrate NIU’s 125th year anniversary will take place 3 to 7 p.m. at the lower level of the Holmes Student Center. Refreshments and historical displays will be available at the reception. Contact Meg Junk at mjunk@niu.edu for more information.
•FREE! Swap Don’t Shop: Swap Don’t Shop will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, Room 154. Participants should bring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. Donations are being accepted now at the Student Recreation Center and can also be brought on Thursday. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.
•Queens of Will: The School of Theatre and Dance will host the Queens of Will 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Corner Theatre. The cost is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information.
Friday
•Last day: Friday is the last day for undergraduate students to change a first-half-semester or full-semester course from credit to audit or from audit to credit.
•CSEAS Friday Lecture: Dr. Richard Pegg will present a talk titled “Maritime Routes of Southeast Asia: Sixteenth to Eighteenth Century Maps, Ships and Goods” noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu or visit the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website for more information.
•Disability Resource Center Open House: The Disability Resource Center will host an open house 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 180. The open house aims to offer tours of the new DRC location. Refreshments will also be available. Contact Debra Miller at dmiller20@niu.edu for more information.
•Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a Zumba class 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate.